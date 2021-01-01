Trailblazer
Glow Cartridge 1g
About this product
Trailblazer’s Glow Torch cartridge is inspired by the flavours of Cherry Kush, a hybrid strain known for its cherry, earthy and sour flavours.
Trailblazer’s Glow Torch cartridge contains botanical terpenes inspired by the flavours of Cherry Kush, a hybrid strain known for its cherry, earthy and sour flavours; Equipped with a ceramic atomizer for a smoother vaping experience. Cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use.
Trailblazer’s Glow Torch cartridge contains botanical terpenes inspired by the flavours of Cherry Kush, a hybrid strain known for its cherry, earthy and sour flavours; Equipped with a ceramic atomizer for a smoother vaping experience. Cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!