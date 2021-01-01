Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Trailblazer

Trailblazer

Glow Stix Pre-Roll 0.5g

Product rating:

About this product

Glow Stix has medium THC potency potential and is crafted from milled quality flower in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it a peppery, fruity flavour.

Glow Hybrid is available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.
THC: 15-18%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 0.5g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!