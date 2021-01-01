Trailblazer
About this product
Glow Stix has medium THC potency potential and is crafted from milled quality flower in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it a peppery, fruity flavour.
Glow Hybrid is available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.
THC: 15-18%
CBD: 0-1%
SIZE: 0.5g
