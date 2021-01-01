Trailblazer
GLOW TORCH Hybrid 510 thread cartridge
About this product
GLOW TORCH
Hybrid 510 thread cartridge
Trailblazer’s Glow boasts terpenes that evoke the flavor of Cherry Kush, a hybrid strain known for its cherry, earthy and sour flavours. C02-extracted oil is converted to vapor through a high-quality ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.
THC: 72.00 - 78.00%
