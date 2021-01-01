Trailblazer
Spark Stix Pre-Roll 0.5g
About this product
Spark Stix is a sativa-dominant strain with strong THC potency potential, crafted from milled quality flower by Trailblazer in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it a fresh and floral flavour.
It’s available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.
THC:15-18%
CBD: 0-1%
Size: 0.5g
