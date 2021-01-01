Loading…
Trailblazer

SPARK TORCH Sativa-dominant 510 thread cartridge

SPARK TORCH
Sativa-dominant 510 thread cartridge

Spark Torch contains terpenes that evoke the flavor of Maui Wowie, a Hawaiian sativa strain known for having a hint of pineapple, mango, pine, and pepper flavours. C02-extracted oil is converted to vapor through a high-quality ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.

THC: 72.00 - 78.00%
