Trailblazer
SPARK TORCH Sativa-dominant 510 thread cartridge
About this product
SPARK TORCH
Sativa-dominant 510 thread cartridge
Spark Torch contains terpenes that evoke the flavor of Maui Wowie, a Hawaiian sativa strain known for having a hint of pineapple, mango, pine, and pepper flavours. C02-extracted oil is converted to vapor through a high-quality ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.
THC: 72.00 - 78.00%
