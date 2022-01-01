About this product
Features
1.400mAh large capacity and lasting life
2.Rapid preheating, just 15 seconds
3.A-class PE battery core inside, lasting and stable
4.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection
5.Support quick charging, full charge only 40mins
6.Three variable voltage outputting（green 2.6V, blue 3.3V, violet 4.0V）
1.400mAh large capacity and lasting life
2.Rapid preheating, just 15 seconds
3.A-class PE battery core inside, lasting and stable
4.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection
5.Support quick charging, full charge only 40mins
6.Three variable voltage outputting（green 2.6V, blue 3.3V, violet 4.0V）
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!