Pioneer preheating function,280mAh
Features:
1.Manual-automatic
2.Preheating function
3.Battery level display
4.Three adjustable voltage outputting（green2.4V, blue3.2V, violet 4.0V）
5.A-class HGB battery core inside, lasting and stable
6.ST Smart chip inside, 5 safety protection
7.Support quick charger, full charge only 40 mins
Patent No.201520525024.9
