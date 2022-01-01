About this product
Sublime taste, malleable texture, and perfect humidity levels. Temblant Hashish is dark on the outside with a light brown interior.
Revealing a moment in history, hashish is made from cannabis resin. Over 300 years old, it has captured the imagination of many. Tremblant Cannabis use a modernized technique while following ancestral Afgan knowledge.
