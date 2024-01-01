600mg of Cannabinoids Per Box: 10mg of Delta 9 THC + 20mg of Delta 8 Per Piece | 20 Pieces Per Box Flavor: Pineapple
Introducing our delicious and “better for you” vegan Delta 9 THC gummies! Our Buzzed Formula is boosted with Delta 8 THC for our heavy hitters seeking an extra kick. If you don’t wanna party, this product page is not for you.
Our gummies are formulated with hemp-derived Delta 9 THC at a potency lower than 0.3% Delta 9 THC to comply with federal laws.
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.