TribeTokes
THC —CBD —
We love our live resin gummies because they strike just the right balance of soft and chewy, and feel like a fruit juice explosion in your mouth. Cannabis gummies are a wellness product, and the ingredients should reflect that!

Product Features:
20mg of CBN + 10mg CBD per piece (30MG x 20 pieces = 600MG per box)
All Natural Flavors & Colors
Vegan, Gluten-free, Non-GMO

Live resin has become an increasingly popular cannabis extract for its potent aroma and flavor, as well as its high levels of cannabinoids and terpenes. Live resin gummies have gained a following among cannabis enthusiasts for their unique benefits and effects.

CBN is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis that is most famous for its sedative effects – helping you to not only fall asleep faster but to stay asleep. These benefits are boosted by the high level of terpenes in live resin as well as an added 10mg of CBD in our gummy formulation.

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.
