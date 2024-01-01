1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of CBN + 600mg of CBD Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of CBN + 10mg of CBD (60 servings per bottle) Flavor: Lemon Mint
Our potent CBN tincture is a natural sleep aid and refreshing addition to your nighttime wind-down routine. CBN is a rare cannabinoid that provides mild sedation without getting you high, and is therefore loved by many as a replacement for melatonin and an addition to their cannabis cabinet. Our tincture is boosted with CBD for extra therapeutic benefits.
Experience the many benefits of CBN tinctures including: Fall Asleep Faster Stay Asleep Throughout the Night Relaxation
Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoids. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.