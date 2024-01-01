Delta 8 THC Tincture | Full Spectrum, CBD-Boosted | 1,800 MG

by TribeTokes
THC —CBD —
About this product

1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of Delta 8 THC + 600mg of CBD
Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of D8 + 10mg of CBD (60 servings per bottle)
Flavor: Lemon Mint

Our potent and refreshing Delta 8 THC tincture is a welcoming addition to your daily wellness routine.

D8 THC Tincture benefits include:
A Gentle Buzz
Staying Asleep Through The Night
Stress Relief
Relaxation

Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoids. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.

About this brand

Logo for the brand TribeTokes
TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.
