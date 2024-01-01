1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of Delta 8 THC + 600mg of CBD

Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of D8 + 10mg of CBD (60 servings per bottle)

Flavor: Lemon Mint



Our potent and refreshing Delta 8 THC tincture is a welcoming addition to your daily wellness routine.



D8 THC Tincture benefits include:

A Gentle Buzz

Staying Asleep Through The Night

Stress Relief

Relaxation



Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoids. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.

