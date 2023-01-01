Our cutting edge signature Saber battery conceals your cartridge within the device, and pops it out at the click of a button for the ultimate convenient and stealth vaping experience. This keeps your mouthpiece clean, prevents it from breaking in your pocket, and is fun to use. The Saber is perfect for discreet travel as it looks just like a car key.



Features:

-New and improved OLED digital display screen allows you to seamlessly toggle voltage from 2.6V – 4.8V

-Recommended: Low voltage setting for Delta 8, and medium voltage setting for CBD and THC

-Long Lasting Battery (650 mAh)

-510 thread vape pen: Universally compatible with standard vape cartridges

