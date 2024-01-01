THCa Carts | Live Resin THCa Vape Cartridges - Blueberry Cookies Strain

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product

THCa is the precursor to Delta 9 THC, and consumers love it for its euphoric high and anti-inflammatory effects.

TribeTokes THCa carts are rich in live resin, which is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression. 

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
