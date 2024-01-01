THCa Carts | Live Resin THCa Vape Cartridges - Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

THCa is the precursor to Delta 9 THC, and consumers love it for its euphoric high and anti-inflammatory effects.

TribeTokes THCa carts are rich in live resin, which is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
