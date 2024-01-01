THCa Carts | Live Resin THCa Vape Cartridges - Runtz Strain

by TribeTokes
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of THCa Carts | Live Resin THCa Vape Cartridges - Runtz Strain
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

THCa is the precursor to Delta 9 THC, and consumers love it for its euphoric high and anti-inflammatory effects.

TribeTokes THCa carts are rich in live resin, which is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower. This results in a more flavorful and full spectrum experience that cannabis enthusiasts appreciate.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.

Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Popularized by the Runtz crew helmed by Yung LB out of Long Beach, Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez. Runtz is known by many names the world over including Zwirlz in the Netherlands. At least 20 variations of Runtz exist with many more to come.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TribeTokes
TribeTokes
Shop products
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
Notice a problem?Report this item