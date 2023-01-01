Wait no longer! Our classy and sophisticated white vape pen is here, and ready to blow a customized cloud just for you. This sleek pen lets you choose your own adventure with an adjustable voltage infinity wheel on the bottom. The beautiful magnet box packaging also provides free, stylish storage.
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, wellness and beauty products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.