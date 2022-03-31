Trinity Terpenes makes premium terpene infused Cannabis products in California



GOING FROM LAB TO WEED

Trinity Terpenes started in 2016. The creators met in the San Diego biotech industry over 10 years ago and had a desire to leave the nine-to-five to find something better. Having always been interested in the Cannabis space, they decided to find a niche that had not yet been tapped. That niche was terpenes. Terpenes spoke to us. Terpenes are everywhere and yet nobody was talking about it, and it’s what really matters. So we created our own patented technology to Redesign Cannabis. This was the start of Trinity Terpenes. These terp profiles are internationally recognized and designed from botanical extracts, including hemp and Cannabis.



GOING UNDERGROUND

Prior to legalization, California had a burgeoning medical market. As the State that pushed the boundaries of prohibition, it was also the state that was harming the patients. Witnessing the toxic, inconsistent products on the market led to our first Powered by Trinity Terpenes collaboration. Trinity Terpenes worked in the California medical system to create a collaborative vape using clean chemistries combining ultra pure distillate and consistent terpene profiles. Growing out of California, our vape technology expanded to different regions, and even internationally, into Canada with a 1st place cup win.



GOING ABOVE GROUND

From our experience with our first Powered by Trinity Terpenes success, we branched out into developing a diverse set of collaborative products from Concept to Creation. How diverse? How about sex lube??!! Yep, done that! We also entered the food and beverage market with a terpene infused beer and infused olive oil. Then, with our experience in the vape market we designed the flavors for a High Times 1st place winning vape; but not with THC, with Hemp derived CBD. This was fun...but we’re just getting started.



GOING IT ALONE

Terpenes Are Everything. You still don’t believe us? Let’s start a conversation... with weed! We decided to challenge what was already on the market by creating Terpene Infused Products that are differentiated, unique, and refined. Our first solo products launched in California in 2020 (oh, what a year) were TerpJoints and TerpBites. Terpenes spoke to us, and they will speak to you too! Boost Your Vibes!



