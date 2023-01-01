ineage: Animal cookies X Star Dawg Animal star is known for a sweet sour and GASSY taste. Animal Star has an earthy pungency with sweet lemon pine overtones. As a descendant of Animal cookies this one washes over you, lulling you into a deep state of ease. Great for relaxation and stress.
Strain: Animal Star Cookies
Plant: 50/50 HYBRID
Terpenes: a-humulene, b-caryophyllene, b-myrcene, Linalool, Strain Specific Limonene
