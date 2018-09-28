FRAGRANCE: Sweet, dank, earthy, sour



EFFECT: Happy, creative, uplifting



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



A stellar strain that offers a bit of debate surrounding its origins, Cherry Pie is a classic that packs a punch. This indica-dominant hybrid is known for its diverse and pleasing fragrance that delivers positive, pleasant feelings and bucks the trend of other common indicas. Even cannabis connoisseurs rave about Cherry Pie and often place it in the upper echelon of strains.



While no cultivator has taken credit for originating Cherry Pie, we know that it comes from a top-notch lineage. Cherry Pie is the result of breeding the heavy indica classic Grand Daddy Purple with one of the most iconic sativas, Durban Poison. The lack of a source cultivator has led numerous growers to replicate the flower and get its seeds on the market.



Cherry Pie offers an aromatic profile to fall in love with. Above all, its namesake lets you know what to expect. Beyond the delicious smell of homemade pie, Cherry Pie also offers dank, earthy and sour hints that can range from blueberries to natural spices. When lit, the aroma builds strongly and has been known to fill a room with a pungent, toasted sweet fruit fragrance.



Myrcene dominates Cherry Pie’s terpene profile at 47%. Alpha pinene (11%) and beta caryophyllene (10%) are the second and third most present terpenes. Meanwhile, a series of others individually make up 6% or less of its terpene profile. Cherry Pie also touts a higher than average THC content. According to Wikileaf, the average indica’s THC content is roughly 12.5%. With Cherry Pie, the average was 20%, with it reaching 26% during its most potent test.



The effects Cherry Pie gives users are some of the best around. Reviews often gush over the strain’s soothing effect that also provides a significant high without losing the day in exchange. Some of the most common words used to describe Cherry Pie’s effects tend to be anything from happy to euphoric. This outcome may surprise some expecting the indica-dominant hybrid to put them on the couch. Instead, however, its connection to Durban Poison comes through more than some may expect.



If you are in the market for a strain that provides a comforting, sweet fragrance that can ease your discomforts, then Cherry Pie may be the strain for you. With a stellar lineage and a slightly unexpected set of effects, Cherry Pie is the ideal strain for alleviating discomforts while moving through your day just as much as it helps unwind when it’s time to call it a night. Find out for yourself why this strain is the classic that it has become!