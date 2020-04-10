FRAGRANCE: Sweet, sour, earth, pine, citrus



EFFECT: Productive, creative, energy, focusing strain – stay productive through a busy day



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



When discussing the top strains in the history of cannabis, it’s just about impossible to exclude Durban Poison from the conversation. Durban Poison’s impact on cannabis across the globe has been immense and historic – even being credited as the inspiration for the cannabis slang term dagga. Originating from Durban, South Africa the landrace strain began to reach Europe, the U.S. and other major cannabis destinations in the 1970s. Today, certain phenotypes of pure sativa Durban Poison exist, though most cuts have lost its 100% purity that originated with the strain as far back as the 14th century. Regardless, Durban Poison’s distinct aroma, high potency and other amazing features have earned it scores of awards since making its presence on the global cannabis stage.



Durban Poison’s aromatic profile is known for combining some of the most pleasant notes in cannabis. Bringing together sweet and sour with Earth, pine and citrus has been one of the reasons cultivators and consumers go gaga for Durban Poison. Of all the scents, users should expect to get a heavy dose of sweetness above all else. The flavors combine amazingly when smoked as well. When inhaled, the earthy notes take over before giving way once again to a sweet citrus aftertaste.



Terpinolene makes just over three-fourths of Durban Poison’s terpene profile. Its presence is clearly felt in the strains aromatic profile and flavors. As a fresh, herbal terpene that offers up sweet, piney aromas and hints of citrus, its clear to see its influence of the classic’s composition.



Fans of Durban Poison are sure to point the sativa-like effects that the strain delivers. Consumers use it when they want to stay productive and awake above all else. In addition to powering through the day, Durban Poison is noted for providing consumers with a rush of creative energy that’s sure to be uplifting. In some cases, people have reported feeling an urge to explore, making it a potentially ideal choice for a hike or jaunt in the city.



With an almost entirely spiritual high, Durban Poison provides a good deal of emotional relief to a range of people. Furthermore, its tendency to boost energy and attention makes it a viable option for those struggling to focus on creative work.



From its exquisite aromatic profile to its high potency to so much more, Durban Poison is an iconic strain. For centuries, it has been a valued entity in numerous tribes in South Africa. The world over has fallen in love with it in recent decades and shows no signs of slowing down. If cannabis had a Hall of Fame like pro sports did, consider Durban Poison a first ballot entry.