FRAGRANCE: Citrus, skunk, sweet, sour



EFFECT: Energizing, sociable, uplifting



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



Lemon Skunk is quite possibly the closest thing in cannabis to an actual lemon grove. This high-yielding outdoor hybrid is regarded as one of the top strains in pot. So much so that it has racked up awards including 1st place prizes at Spannabis 2008, the 2008 Breederscup and even being named one of the top 10 strains in 2009 by High Times. From the skunk phenotypes, this pungent flower is known to make you feel better fast in a variety of ways.



This is a complex profile that still has cannasseurs seeking it out. Unlike most strains, Lemon Skunk only has one parent to its name. It was conceived using two skunk phenotypes with noticeable lemon profiles and characteristics. In addition to the abundance of lemons, Lemon Skunk offers up the aforementioned skunk fragrance to go along with cuts of sweet and sour. Expect the same once combusted.



Limonene dominates Lemon Skunk’s terpene profile – and we mean dominates. At 97%, it is no surprise where the strong citrus odor and flavor of this strain comes from. Beta caryophyllene and myrcene are also present in addition to 20 more terpenes that round out the strain’s profile.



With a 60:40 ratio, Lemon Skunk leans towards being a sativa-dominant hybrid that can leave consumers feeling energized, sociable and uplifted. At 14.5%, the strain is just slightly above the average sativa in THC potency at 13.5%. However, most tests found Lemon Skunk to range anywhere from 15% to 22%.



If you’re looking to let loose and feel good, then Lemon Skunk is one to consider. It is a flower known to melt worries away and soothe oneself. As time moves along, Lemon Skunk should provide a exciting effect as well that should further ease tensions. With such effects coming from a rather potent strain, some may wonder if Lemon Skunk is actually an indica. While it may take on some broad properties of one, rest assured that this is a sativa-dominant hybrid. This point is sure to be solidified when consumers lose little to any energy along the way.



With a complex profile of effects and characteristics, Lemon Skunk is also beloved by medical cannabis patients.Meanwhile, its sativa dominance makes it perfect for providing patients with the energy needed to continue throughout the day without any worries of locking into the couch.



An award-winning, potent and delicious smelling strain, Lemon Skunk is a classic that can wow almost any consumer. Its ability to treat a range of patients is terrific while its knack for providing consumers the energy to function every day is stupendous. This flavorful, aromatic strain is one that even the most critical cannabis consumer is sure to have a fondness for.