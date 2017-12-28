FRAGRANCE: Piney, earthy, dirty, pungent



EFFECT: Restful, couch lock, euphoric, happy



True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile.



SFV OG is one of many OG Kush phenotypes to sweep the San Fernando Valley and eventually the cannabis community. Some lineage stories go that with an original clone only cut, Swerve of The Cali Connection would eventually mix the OG Kush phenotype with Afghan #1. Meanwhile, others note that SFV OG is a self-seeded S1 of ORkid’s Ghost OG Kush. Its lineage also includes some noteworthy titles. SFV OG took home the 3rd place Indica Cup at the 2012 High Times Cannabis Cup. Meanwhile, Pink House Blooms also took home a first place cup at the same event for their own grow of SFV OG.



Boasting a strong aroma, SFV OG is recognized for its earthy, pine scents that mix with a pungent, soil-like fragrance as well. Those looking for a discreet strain should probably look elsewhere. When combusted, consumers should receive a powerful smoke mixed with hints of lemon and lasting aftertaste. In a few instances, its smoke has even been labeled harsh. As such, many consumers have taken to enjoying SFV OG through alternative consumption methods.



Myrcene is the most present terpene in SFV OG’s profile at 36%. Following not too far behind at 24% is limonene with beta caryophyllene as the third most present terpene, making up 15% of the strain’s profile. Other terpenes including humulene, linalool, beta pinene and others each make up 5% or less of the overall terpene profile. SFV OG also can range from an averagely potent indica, coming in on average at 13%, or can reach as high as 19% to 22% percent.



While some have considered SFV OG a sativa, it is more commonly recognized as an indica. Regardless of the distinction, its effects are undoubtedly in line with an indica. This is a strain with a knack for putting people in a couch locked, euphoric high until drifting off to dreamland. In addition to making users happy, people often note their worries wilting away once the effects settle in – which shouldn’t take much time at all. This is certainly not a strain to use to start your day. However, it is quite ideal for winding down.



As a prominent smelling indica with a sometimes harsh smoke, SFV OG may not be everyone’s cup of tea. That said, its potency and effects have shown adult consumers just how rewarding it can be. With the ability to melt away worries, soothe and put us into the couch and pillows, SFV OG is a quality strain for a range of consumers. Just be sure to consume in a discreet location. This one is sure to be loud.