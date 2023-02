MAC & Cheese is a rare and high THC Sativa-Leaning Hybrid of MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) crossed with Alien Cheese. This strain is uplifting and euphoric with an eventual relaxing body effect. Flavor profile is earthy with hints of cheese and citrus (but not and over-powering cheese profile).



MAC & Cheese is proudly grown on the East Coast in Truro, Nova Scotia in our state-of-the-art production facilities, where each bud is carefully cultivated, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, slow-cured, and hand-packaged in 100% recyclable materials for the ultimate craft cannabis experience.



Truro Cannabis is proud to use recyclable nitrogen-filled packaging for our 3.5g and 7g dried flower products. NitroTin packaging utilizes a purge of liquid nitrogen and hermetic seal to preserve the dried flower quality and terpene profile.



*Also available as whole flower Pre-Rolls

Show more