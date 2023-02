Truro Wedding Mint is a unique and high THC Indica-Dominant Hybrid of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints 11. This combination displays a sweet, peppery, earthy profile with beautiful frosty green and purple buds.



Truro Wedding Mint is proudly grown on the East Coast in Truro, Nova Scotia in our state-of-the-art production facilities, where each bud is carefully cultivated, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, slow-cured, and hand-packaged for the ultimate craft cannabis experience.



Truro Cannabis uses recyclable nitrogen-filled packaging for our 3.5g and 7g dried flower products. NitroTin packaging utilizes a purge of liquid nitrogen and hermetic seal to preserve the dried flower quality and terpene profile.



*Also available as whole flower Pre-Rolls

