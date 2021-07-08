About this product

Twd. Balanced pre-rolls use an assortment of strains, which feature a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value.



Twd. Balanced pre-rolls use an assortment of strains, which feature a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. All Twd. products are Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. It’s that simple. These Balanced pre-rolls have a medium THC and CBD potency potential and are available in a 1 g format.