This 20 pack of 0.35 g indica pre-rolls uses Twd Kush Blend #1, a blend of Sour Kush & Hindu Kush. Some associate this blend with pungent citrus and diesel aromas.
Twd.
Twd. provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple.
- Flower
- Pre Rolls
- Oils
- Vape
- Edibles
