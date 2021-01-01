About this product
Five naturally mixed berry-flavoured, cannabis-infused gummies containing 2 mg of THC each. These gummies are made using sativa-dominant cannabis distillate and are a discreet and convenient cannabis option; no smoking, no smell, and no prep work - just good wd.
About this brand
Twd.
Twd. provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple.
- Flower
- Pre Rolls
- Oils
- Vape
- Edibles
