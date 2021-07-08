Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Twd.

Twd.

Sativa Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Twd. Sativa pre-rolls use an assortment of THC-dominant strains to create a rolled and ready-to-use product. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value.

Twd. Sativa pre-rolls an assortment of THC-dominant strains to create a rolled and ready-to-use product. All Twd. products are Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. It’s that simple. These Sativa pre-rolls have a very strong THC potency potential and minimal CBD levels. Available in a 1 g format.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!