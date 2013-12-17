Tweed
About this product
21-27% THC | <1% CBD
Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Afghan Kush, a high THC indica-dominant strain known for its dense trichome-covered buds, along with a blend of earthy, spicy and woody aromas that come from the primary terpenes Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Pinene. Afghan Kush is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.
Afghan Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
