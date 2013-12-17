About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD

Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Afghan Kush, a high THC indica-dominant strain known for its dense trichome-covered buds, along with a blend of earthy, spicy and woody aromas that come from the primary terpenes Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene and α-Pinene. Afghan Kush is said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.