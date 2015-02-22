Tweed
We took our very own Argyle, an indica-dominant strain with a balanced THC-to-CBD ratio, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Pretty cool, right? Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t.
One spray = 2.5 mg of THC, 3 mg of CBD.
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
Argyle effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
36% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
