We used our very own Argyle, an indica-dominant strain with balanced levels of THC to CBD, to make these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Argyle Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.
Available in:
2.5 mg THC + 4 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
10 mg THC + 8 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Argyle effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
36% of people say it helps with inflammation
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
