About this product

We used our very own Argyle, an indica-dominant strain with balanced levels of THC to CBD, to make these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Argyle Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.



Available in:



2.5 mg THC + 4 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container

10 mg THC + 8 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container



REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.