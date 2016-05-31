Tweed
About this product
Tweed Bakerstreet-infused milk chocolate, paired with natural peppermint flavour. True to our heritage, this cannabis-infused chocolate was made in a former chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ontario, using our very own THC-dominant indica strain, Bakerstreet. Yep, Tweed-infused milk chocolate, from our hometown to yours.
Ingredients: Cocoa beans, Sugars (organic cane sugar), Whole milk powder, Organic cocoa butter, Cannabis distillate, Natural flavour. Contains: Milk.
Tweed Bakertstreet & Peppermint Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
Ingredients: Cocoa beans, Sugars (organic cane sugar), Whole milk powder, Organic cocoa butter, Cannabis distillate, Natural flavour. Contains: Milk.
Tweed Bakertstreet & Peppermint Chocolate contains 10mg of THC per bar.
Bakerstreet effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!