Tweed
Bakerstreet Seeds - 4 Pack
Bakerstreet is an indica-dominant strain from Tweed. All four seeds are feminized. Bakerstreet from Tweed is a greenhouse-grown indica-dominant strain with very strong THC potency. Its dense, deep green buds are highlighted with orange-hued pistils and covered with trichomes, and the terpinolene in its terpene profile gives it a juniper scent. It’s available in various dried flower sizes.
