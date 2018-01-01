Tweed
Hey look, it’s a bottle of Bakerstreet Softgels. We took this indica-dominant THC strain and made these convenient softgels with it. Each Bakerstreet Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.
Available in:
2.5 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
10 mg THC + <0.7 mg CBD per Softgel
15 or 60 Softgels per container
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.
Hindu Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
