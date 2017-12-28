About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD

Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Green Cush, a high THC sativa-dominant strain known for its dense buds covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.