Tweed
About this product
21-27% THC | <1% CBD
Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Green Cush, a high THC sativa-dominant strain known for its dense buds covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.
Tweed Quickies 10x0.35g pre-rolls are evenly milled and machine rolled for a consistent burn. These Quickies are made with quality whole-bud Green Cush, a high THC sativa-dominant strain known for its dense buds covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 x Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed Quickies come in a convenient, recyclable case, keeping them sealed, protected and ready when you are.
Green Crack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!