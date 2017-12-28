About this product

21-27% THC | <1% CBD

Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made from quality whole-bud Green Cush, a sativa-dominant strain with high THC potency potential with buds that are dense and covered in trichomes, Green Cush is said to be a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. The sweet aromas come from a dominant Limonene terpene profile, also found in lemons and oranges and balanced with skunky, diesel notes from β-Caryophyllene and Humulene. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.