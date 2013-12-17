About this product

We took Highlands, our indica-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t.



One spray = 2.5 mg of THC.



REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.