Tweed
About this product
We took Highlands, our indica-dominant THC strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t.
One spray = 2.5 mg of THC.
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
Afghan Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
