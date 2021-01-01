Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Tweed

Tweed

Houndstooth Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

Product rating:

About this product

Say Hi to Houndstooth Pre-Rolls. We took our very own sativa-dominant THC strain and made these pre-rolled joints. All of our pre-rolls are artfully prepared using freshly milled flower wrapped in high-quality paper, so they're good to go right out of the tin.

Tweed Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:

1 Joint - 0.95 g of cannabis per joint

5 Joints - 0.5 g of cannabis per joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!