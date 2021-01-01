Tweed
Houndstooth Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Product rating:
About this product
Say Hi to Houndstooth Pre-Rolls. We took our very own sativa-dominant THC strain and made these pre-rolled joints. All of our pre-rolls are artfully prepared using freshly milled flower wrapped in high-quality paper, so they're good to go right out of the tin.
Tweed Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
1 Joint - 0.95 g of cannabis per joint
5 Joints - 0.5 g of cannabis per joint
Tweed Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
1 Joint - 0.95 g of cannabis per joint
5 Joints - 0.5 g of cannabis per joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!