About this product

Say Hi to Houndstooth Pre-Rolls. We took our very own sativa-dominant THC strain and made these pre-rolled joints. All of our pre-rolls are artfully prepared using freshly milled flower wrapped in high-quality paper, so they're good to go right out of the tin.



Tweed Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:



1 Joint - 0.95 g of cannabis per joint



5 Joints - 0.5 g of cannabis per joint