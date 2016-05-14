Tweed
About this product
We took Penelope, our balanced hybrid strain, and turned it into this convenient, ready-to-be-spritzed oral cannabis spray. Our oils are made using a non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil mixed with pure cannabis extract and peppermint oil. Oh yeah, and definitely don't heat, burn or smoke this oil. Seriously, don’t.
One spray = 2.5 mg of THC, 1.8 mg of CBD.
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
One spray = 2.5 mg of THC, 1.8 mg of CBD.
REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming cannabis oil.
Skunk Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!