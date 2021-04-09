About this product
THC 20-26%
CBD < 1%
Tweed Powdered Donuts is an indica strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Powdered Donuts comes from a cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Orange Cookies. Its buds are tight, with orange hues and dense trichome coverage. Some associate citrus, floral, and fruit flavours with the Tweed Powdered Donuts Strain.
About this strain
Powdered Donuts
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
