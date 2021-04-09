Powdered Donuts reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Powdered Donuts.
Powdered Donuts strain effects
Powdered Donuts strain flavors
Powdered Donuts strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
m........0
April 9, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I'm a sativa guy but this is great for night time. Nice Hybrid. Indica heavy but pretty balanced. Indacouch and indaclouds. Super stinky, love it
d........7
May 29, 2021
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
This is a fantastic early nighttime strain. If you have anxiety or just enjoy being relaxed right after work, this is your strain.
E........e
July 30, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice balanced strain I usually smoke indicas exclusively but this is a nicely balanced hybrid.
h........6
July 1, 2023
Creative
Happy
Absolutely fire that works to calm the mania side of my bi polar brain. Good flavor and bag appeal like that really matters anyway it’s all about the terps baby
E........V
February 22, 2021
Horrible
g........6
August 9, 2022
Focused
Happy
Weed and me : 25 years, now. Smells and taste good. The high is perfectly balanced. My favorite evening strain. Just go get some! Now!
d........n
April 10, 2021
Picked up this strain from the BC Cannabis store. Smell is a little bit off however the buds are bright green and small. Very smooth through the bong and a very relaxing high. I would give 5 stars but the smell of the flower reminded me of mushrooms
4........b
March 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Came from wcc the best smelling bud very smooth and great for indica hybrid lovers really eased my back pakn as well