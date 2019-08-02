Tweed
About this product
A 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring Houndstooth; a sativa-dominant strain from your friends at Tweed. This product contains nothing more than cannabis concentrate and terpenes; no vitamin E acetate. Each cartridge is enhanced by ceramic heating technology and contains 415 mg THC.
Optimized for use with JUJU Power, as well as many other 510-threaded batteries.
Candyland effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
812 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
