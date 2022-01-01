About this product
5 Pieces | 2mg THC Each
Like a perfect smoothie, this gummy blends together the sweetness of berries and citrus in a few quick bites. Tweed XPRESS Berry Citrus Blast is the gummy edible that’s oozing with natural flavour and fruit juiciness. Effects may be felt within 30 minutes of consumption (like all products containing THC, individual results may vary).
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
