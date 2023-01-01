This is one of the most potent strains on the market, with dual applications as recreational and medical agents. The strain’s high-yielding capacity makes it a favorite choice among expert growers. Additionally, the irresistible aroma and flavor explain why consumers highly regard it. Acapulco Gold is a Sativa landrace strain originating from Central America. The strain boasts 15-19% of THC, which is relatively high, especially for beginners. CBD levels fall below the 1% mark.

