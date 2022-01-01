Amnesia Lemon Feminized is the result of crossing Amnesia Haze with Lemon Skunk. The hemp seeds lead to a hemp plant that blooms after only 8-10 weeks.



The strong combination of two great cannabis strains makes Amnesia Lemon a strain with a strong high THC at 21% and low CBD levels at 1.2%, flanked by an invigorating citrus taste. The yield is as outstanding as its slender appearance. The Amnesia Lemon has a flowering cycle of just 8 to 9 weeks and grows medium-high, with long dense colas.



Amnesia Lemon is a Sativa-dominant hybrid that is perfect for those looking for a strain to relax with. It boasts a sweet, citrusy flavor with hints of lemon and lime, and it provides users with a cerebral high that is perfect for kicking back and enjoying the moment. Amnesia Lemon is also great for those suffering from anxiety or stress, as it can help to ease both of these conditions.



Amnesia Lemon is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid that provides full-body relaxation and pain relief. This strain is a cross between Amnesia Haze and Lemon Skunk, and it has a citrusy, lemon aroma with hints of earthy, skunky flavors. Amnesia Lemon is perfect for treating conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, muscle spasms, and insomnia. This strain produces happy, uplifting effects that can help you stay focused and motivated throughout the day.



