Complex terpene profile, euphoric buzz, medical and recreational applications, and ease of growth. For these reasons, the Banana Kush has gradually become a fan favorite among cannabis growers and consumers. Banana Kush Auto results from a cross of OG Kush X Banana Sensi Seeds X White Widow X South Indian Indica auto. This is an Indica-leaning (60% against 40% Sativa), and its THC can be as high as 20%, making it an excellent pick for intermediate and experienced consumers. Contains CBD levels at 0.5%.

