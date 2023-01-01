Getting a high-yielding, highly potent strain is not a walk in the park, especially when there are thousands of strains on the market. However, you can always count on Big Bud genetics to deliver exactly what you are looking for. The Big Jack feminized cannabis is a pure Indica strain developed after crossing two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Big Bud. Its potency might not be the highest, but with 21% THC and pure Indica properties, you are assured of a thrilling experience with every toke. CBD levels at 0.1%.

