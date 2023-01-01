The Blueberry auto is jam-packed with enticing aromas, lip-smacking flavors, and high THC levels that hook many cannabis enthusiasts. Its therapeutic properties, coupled with its stunning appearance, make it a must-have strain for any consumer. This auto version of the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup winner is a favorite among cannabis cultivators. This Indica-leaning strain has a rich lineage, boasting exotic breeds as the parent strains; Afghani, Purple Thai, Thai, and Lowryder. It packs around 20% THC, which novice consumers might find too strong to handle. CBD levels at 0.5%.

