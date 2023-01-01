Staying true to its name, the Bubblegum feminized cannabis has a candy flavor that will keep you hoping for a revisit. This legendary, old-school strain is famous for its potent but non-overwhelming blend of cerebral and full-body effects. This multiple cannabis cup winner contains moderate THC levels, which makes it ideal for both beginner and experienced cannabis users. The Bubblegum feminized lineage is mysterious, and researchers’ efforts to pick the scanty information about it have been futile. United Cannabis Seeds provides the authentic version of this iconic strain. This balanced hybrid contains 17% THC and less than 2% of CBD.

Show more